A man accused of raping a woman he met outside a bar in downtown Santa Fe will be held without bond until trial, a district judge ruled Wednesday.
Maury Elliott, 24, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration after the woman told investigators Elliott raped her Jan. 10 at his apartment. The two met outside Evangelo's.
This is one of three rape cases against Elliott. The other two involve underage girls he is accused of raping after giving them alcohol.
Elliott faces charges of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in those two cases.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said at Wednesday's dangerousness hearing that she was concerned by Elliott's record of being noncompliant with the conditions of his release.
"I don't think women are safe in the community with you out and about, so I am finding that you are going to be held until trial with no bond," Marlowe Sommer said.
When this alleged rape occurred, Elliott was already supposed to be living out of state.
Four days earlier, on Jan. 6, Elliott attended a hearing for one of his other cases and was released from GPS monitoring. As part of his conditions of release, Elliott was to be living outside of New Mexico and needed permission to reenter the state, and he could not drink alcohol or buy, sell or consume illegal drugs.
The woman said she believes she might have been drugged the night the rape occurred, court documents state.
Once charges were filed in the Jan. 10 case, a warrant was issued for Elliott's arrest, and he was arrested in February in Clark County, Nev., and extradited to New Mexico.
Public Defender Matt Carlisle said Elliott was unable to leave Jan. 6 because he did not have enough money for a bus ticket to Nevada.
In his argument against holding Elliott in pretrial detention, Carlisle pointed to statements the woman made to police indicating it was a nonviolent encounter.
"It describes a very soft and nonviolent encounter, which is consistent with a consensual encounter," Carlisle said.
The judge did not agree.
"These are serious sexual assault charges," Marlowe Sommer said. "The victim is cooperating. You have been noncompliant with conditions of release in a pending case. In fact, your noncompliance, you were not to possess illegal drugs, and the charges in this case alleged that the victim was provided a substance that caused her to be incapacitated."
Elliott is being held at the Santa Fe County jail.
He is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge T. Glenn Ellington at 8:15 a.m. Thursday for a dangerousness hearing in one of his other cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.