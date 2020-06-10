Derek Nicholas Padilla, who is accused of stealing guns, drugs and a truck from a Bureau of Indian Affairs office last month, will be jailed without bond until his trial after a federal judge on Wednesday declared him a flight risk.
Padilla, 29, who has a recent history of criminal charges, is facing one count of stealing government property — a white Ford F-250, 12 firearms and controlled substances — from a BIA justice facility in Nambe Pueblo.
U.S. District Judge Steven C. Yarbrough said Padilla's criminal history did not indicate he posed a danger to the community, but he ordered Padilla to be held as a flight risk due to a series of bench warrants against him for failure to appear in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Padilla also is accused of removing a GPS monitoring device.
Court records show Padilla has been charged with felony crimes in six cases filed in Magistrate Court this year but has not been convicted of any crimes.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court says the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded May 20 to a report of an abandoned SUV parked on Arroyo Cuyamungue Road, which deputies later determined had been stolen from Santa Fe Studios. Inside the vehicle, deputies found Padilla's debit card as well as military field rations and firearms registered to the BIA.
The road where the SUV was found leads to a BIA compound, the complaint says. BIA officers who checked a building on the property found the evidence room had been breached and the security system stolen.
There were open military field rations inside, and clothing was left underneath a desk, the complaint says. A Ford F-250 also was missing from the facility.
Sheriff's deputies saw Padilla about a mile away from the compound and brought him back to the site for questioning. When asked about the SUV, he intially seemed surprised but later said he had purchased the vehicle for $900, the complaint says.
Padilla also told deputies he had met a couple at a park in Española who needed help selling guns, and they had left the weapons in the SUV, according to the complaint.
Two days later, Padilla was detained after a BIA officer saw him driving the stolen pickup on Paseo de Oñate, the complaint says. Padilla and a passenger fled but were later detained, according to the complaint.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Padilla on May 24 on suspicion of trying to steal a Jeep from Santa Fe Studios.
Padilla said in court Wednesday he has had a difficult year because of the death of his father.
His attorney, Stephen Taylor, said Padilla was not driving the stolen truck on May 22 and did not flee from police because he was having an asthma attack.
Padilla's GPS monitor was removed at the hospital while he was receiving treatment for the asthma attack, Taylor added.
The judge asked the attorney and pretrial services staff to find out whether Padilla had cut off the monitor himself or if it was removed at the hospital.
