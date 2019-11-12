TIERRA AMARILLA — A man accused of shooting an Alcalde teenager in October 2018 is set to be tried in February in a separate case in which he’s accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and distributing a video of the assault on social media.
Axel Zamarron, now 18, was indicted in March on charges of criminal sexual penetration and sexual exploitation of children in the April 2018 incident, when he was 17. New Mexico State Police have accused Zamarron, another 17-year-old and an 18-year old man of getting the girl drunk on vodka, raping her and making a video.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard set jury selection in Zamarron’s trial for Feb. 10.
Officials have said one of the suspects in the rape case died in a 2018 shooting. The third suspect, who is 18, has been identified as both Louis Rico and Luis Rico. Henry Varela, a spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna’s office, said a decision on whether to charge Rico is pending.
Six months after the alleged rape, Zamarron and two other men were accused of opening fire on a car carrying Cameron Martinez, 18, of Alcalde and three friends on N.M. 68 near the casino in Ohkay Owingeh. Martinez was fatally shot, and his companions all suffered gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity; the shooters thought they were targeting someone who had threatened them on social media.
