A young man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a recent incident near the Plaza will stay in jail until a state District Court hearing next week to determine if he poses a threat to the community and should remain in lockup until his trial.
Alberto Arenas-Gaytan, 19, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor.
He is accused of wounding a man in the leg during a downtown shooting at about 11:40 p.m. Aug. 6.
An arrest warrant affidavit said a witness told police he and the victim, along with others, had stopped to speak with a group of men when Arenas-Gaytan pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 and began shooting at the ground before firing in the direction of the victim.
The victim hid behind a wall, and his friends later took him to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the affidavit said.
Arenas-Gaytan surrendered to police, accompanied by defense attorney Val Whitley, on Monday.
During Arenas-Gaytan's first appearance Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Judge George Anaya Jr. did not address the issue of a bond for him because the District Attorney's Office had filed an expedited motion with the First Judicial District Court seeking to keep him in jail pending trial.
Earlier this year, Arenas-Gaytan faced one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges were tied to an incident in March.
According to criminal complaint filed by Santa Fe police Officer Jordan White, Arenas-Gaytan was accused of striking a friend in the face with a handgun, holding the barrel of a gun against the man's body and taking the man's iPhone.
About two months after the incident, the District Attorney's Office dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled, citing the need to do further investigation.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office did not return an email Thursday inquiring about the status of the investigation and whether prosecutors plan to refile the charges.
Arenas-Gaytan's pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 before state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
