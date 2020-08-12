Alberto Arenas-Gaytan, 19, suspected in an Aug. 6 shooting near the Plaza that left a man with a leg wound, surrendered to Santa Fe police Tuesday afternoon, his attorney said.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Arenas-Gaytan on Friday.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, he is charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Arenas-Gaytan wanted to do the right thing, and that's why he turned himself in, said his defense attorney, Val Whitley.
Whitley, who said he accompanied Arenas-Gaytan when he surrendered, declined to comment further.
Santa Fe police received reports of several shots fired near Lincoln and Palace avenues, and a victim who needed medical care, around 11:40 p.m. Aug. 6, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses said they saw a black vehicle and a white BMW leaving the area.
Officer Daniel Quintana stopped a vehicle at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that matched the description of one leaving the scene, the affidavit said. The people inside told Quintana their friend had been shot in the leg and was already in the emergency room.
One of the men at the hospital told Quintana the group had been driving down Lincoln Avenue when they saw several people they knew, including Arenas-Gaytan.
They parked and went to speak with the men, the witness said, according to the affidavit, and Arenas-Gaytan seemed agitated. After a brief exchange, the witness said, Arenas-Gaytan pulled an AR-15-style rifle out of his vehicle and opened fire, initially shooting at the ground and then shooting the victim.
The victim hid behind a wall near a restaurant on Palace Avenue until friends found him and took him to the hospital, the affidavit said.
Arenas-Gaytan was arrested earlier this year on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and robbery. Those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled, because "the state needs to do further investigation," court records state.
Arenas-Gaytan is scheduled to make his first appearance in Magistrate Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Judge George Anaya Jr.
News flash to the waterhead lawyer, Val whatever her name is....doing the right thing means NOT SHOOTING SOMEONE IN THE FIRST PLACE! Turning yourself in after the fact is nothing commendable.
This jerkwad needs to be in jail for a good long spell. Hopefully, Judge Anaya will at least have him held without bail until his trial. But its Fanta Se and NM so don't hold your breath...Oh, another thing to consider is that we already have laws on the books that prohibit this kid feom ever having another firearm. Yet all you libbies will cry about law abiding citizens and how we need to have MORE gun control laws.....well you can't fix stupid I guess....
