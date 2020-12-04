A suspect in a Santa Fe County homicide was killed Friday in a standoff with federal agents who tried to arrest him in Arizona.
Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, was wanted on an open count of homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting death of 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil on Little Bird Road in San Ildefonso Pueblo, about 20 miles north of Santa Fe.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to execute a search warrant for Kieren around 12:30 p.m. Friday in Tonopah, Ariz.
Kieren fired at investigators, who returned fire, according to a news release from the FBI. Kieren was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, but no federal agents were injured.
Authorities have said Kieren called 911 to report Vigil's death. He told dispatchers he was her boyfriend and he killed her because he believed she was cheating on him.
Another man told investigators he had been dating Vigil for about a month. Vigil told him she let Kieren stay at her home until he could get back on his feet.
The man who spoke with investigators said he took Vigil on a date the day before she was killed. When they returned to Vigil's home, Kieren was standing outside, glaring at them.
