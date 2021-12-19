Police seek the public's help finding a suspect in a road-rage shooting Sunday morning on Cerrillos Road.
Someone driving a gray Chevy Equinox sideswiped another vehicle near Ocate Road, said Santa Fe Police Lt. Jose Gonzales.
The driver of the second vehicle chased the suspect's vehicle, apparently in an effort to get more information, following it to a spot near the Walmart Supercenter on Herrera Drive. There, the "suspects in the reckless vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle," Gonzales said.
"At least one person was shot; it's a non-threatening injury," he said. The victim, whose gender Gonzales did not know, was hospitalized for treatment, Gonzales said.
He said police were securing the area and urged anyone with information to call the police department's dispatch phone number at 505-428-3710.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.
When publishing stories like this one about an apparent road rage incident, please don't forget the who, what, where, why and when. The "when" is unclear in this case, except sometime this early morning.
