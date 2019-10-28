ALBUQUERQUE — Malcolm Torres, accused of second-degree murder in the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court Monday morning for an initial hearing to hear the charges against him.
He was accused of “killing a Jane Doe” on or about Sept. 7 “with malice and intention” on Native American land near Rio Arriba County. That is one day before the girl was reported missing. Renezmae’s body was found in the Rio Grande on Sept. 11.
Torres, 26, could face life in prison if convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalty.
U.S. District Court Judge Kirtan Khalsa scheduled Torres to have an attorney appointed to him and a detention hearing for Tuesday morning.
Late Sunday, the FBI announced that Española Police Department and federal officials apprehended Torres at Pojoaque Pueblo “without incident.”
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in a telephone interview that Torres’ arrest came just hours after he was released from jail for violating probation terms in a DWI case.
Fisher said Monday the state Office of the Medical Examiner had still not determined Renezmae’s cause of death.
Police took Torres, 25, into custody on outstanding warrants in a DWI case on Sept. 8.
Her disappearance from an east-central Española yard led to a days-long search by hundreds of people, law enforcement and civilians alike.
Court documents show Torres and Renezmae’s mother, Victoria Maestas, separated this summer after a four-year tumultuous relationship.
Maestas filed a petition for protection in August, alleging Torres regularly hit her, threatened her and once held a knife to her throat.
A New Mexico State Police report said Torres was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated battery on a household member just about a year ago after his relatives called 911. According to that report, Torres told police officers that no one was going to take his son from him.
The court granted Maestas temporary custody of the children Aug. 9, including the son they had together in 2018. The couple agreed at an Aug. 16 hearing to share custody alternating weeks until their dispute could be decided in court.
