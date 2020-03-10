A man accused of raping two teenage girls and a woman in Santa Fe made his first court appearance Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court since being arrested in Clark County, Nev., and being extradited to New Mexico.
Maury Elliott, 24, faces charges of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual penetration of an adult.
He appeared Tuesday in front of Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura on charges that he sexually assaulted an underage girl he met at a party Sept. 28.
Elliott is accused of sexually assaulting a second underage girl Oct. 4. Police have said he met her Sept. 27 on the Plaza.
A woman Elliott met outside a downtown bar around Jan. 10 also has accused him of sexually assaulting her.
Elliott later moved to Las Vegas, Nev., according to court documents.
When he failed to appear at a hearing in New Mexico, authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Elliott is scheduled to appear before District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and in front of District Judge T. Glenn Ellington at 8:15 a.m. Thursday for dangerousness hearings in two of his cases.
