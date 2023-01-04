Newly-released police video shows the moments when officers discovered the body of 21-year-old Grace Jennings in the detached garage of a Santa Fe home and arrested suspected killer Kiara McCulley, who had run inside the home when they arrived and later expressed confusion about Jennings' body. 

The footage also shows interviews with McCulley, who tells a Santa Fe police detective she has struggled with a mental health condition in which she said different personalities control her behavior and she sometimes suffers memory loss.

McCulley, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing Jennings multiple times with a 3-foot sword in a conspiracy carried out with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca, in late October in a garage where the couple lived next to the home of McCulley's mother. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

