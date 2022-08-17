A 31-year-old man suspected in the shooting death Tuesday of a Blake’s Lotaburger employee in Española and in a string of recent robberies in Northern New Mexico was arrested Wednesday at the Coronado Condominiums in Santa Fe.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia confirmed Ricky Martinez Jr.'s arrest, and praised the interdepartmental efforts by law enforcement that  expedited his capture. 

"My biggest reflection is how investigations like this … really galvanize the relationships not only between law enforcement agencies, but within an agency," he said.

