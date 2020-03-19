A judge has denied a request to release a woman charged in the shooting death of Española Valley High School graduate Cameron Martinez.
Savannah Martinez, 25, of Ohkay Owingeh, is one of seven defendants in the case. She asked to be released because she said she is not receiving proper medical care in jail.
Cameron Martinez and three of his friends were shot in October 2018 as they were driving on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. The friends were wounded but survived.
Police have said two carloads of young people — armed and organized by Mark Hice — opened fire after mistaking Cameron Martinez and his friends for someone Hice said had been threatening him on social media.
Savannah Martinez was a passenger in one of the cars.
She pleaded guilty in May to tampering with evidence as part of an agreement that called for her to get three years of probation in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.
She was released on the condition that she wear an ankle monitor but was sent back to jail for violating the conditions of her release.
Defense attorney David Foster asked the court to release Savannah Martinez on house arrest until the charges against her are resolved, saying she has several medical issues — including a rash, an infection and a low white-blood cell count — that he said medical staff at the Los Alamos County jail have not adequately addressed.
Foster also said word that Savannah Martinez will testify against her co-defendants has reached other inmates, which he said puts her life in danger.
Hice's trial had been set for March but has been continued until May. State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne ruled Thursday that Savannah Martinez will stay in jail, but she said she would reconsider releasing her if Hice's trial is further postponed.
The judge ordered the jail to provide Savannah Martinez with the medical care she needs within seven days.
The Los Alamos County jail did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.