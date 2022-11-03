Homicide suspect Fabian Archuleta was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Arizona by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies, nearly two weeks after being accused of fatally shooting Juan Antonio Luiz Martinez.

Archuleta, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said Archuleta was arrested along with his girlfriend, Savina Rivas. A criminal complaint filed Oct. 25 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court states one of the witnesses saw Archuleta purposefully run over Martinez in Rivas' Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The witness believed Rivas, 33, was present during the incident.

