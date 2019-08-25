Suspect in custody after 3 shot dead at Hobbs party

HOBBS — Police in Hobbs say three people are dead after a shooting at a house party. At least four more were wounded in the incident, which took place shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested 19-year-old Bishop Henderson around 2 p.m. Sunday in connection with the shootings and charged him with aggravated battery, a third-degree felony. Police said there are chances of more charges forthcoming.
According to the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page, officers responded around 12:48 a.m. Sunday to calls in reference to a loud party at which shots were fired. Upon arriving, officers found seven gunshot victims.
Police say 18-year-old Khalil Carter of Hobbs, 24-year-old Kristal Avena of Hobbs and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. of Washington, D.C., died at the scene.
The four wounded victims were identified as 21-year-old Michael Major of Florida, 30-year-old Turon Windham of Chicago, 23-year-old Rontrell Hills of Louisiana and 20-year-old Jasmine Stansell of Amarillo, Texas.
Three of the wounded were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Major was treated and released from a hospital, according to the police.
According to the department’s Facebook page, officers made contact with Henderson on East Broadway at 2:04 p.m. Sunday and arrested him.
Police say the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.