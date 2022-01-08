A man suspected in a road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road that wounded a woman has been arrested, police report.
David Dean Gallegos, 27, had been wanted on warrants for six counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Santa Fe police reported Friday night that they'd been notified by their counterparts in Albuquerque that Gallegos had been taken into custody there.
Santa Fe police said Gallegos shot the woman, a visitor from out of town who had followed his car after he sideswiped her vehicle on Cerrillos Road, shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 19. An arrest warrant affidavit says the woman’s family told police the driver, identified as Gallegos, then fired multiple shots into their vehicle, which had two children in the back seat.
According to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a call from a man who said his pickup had been stolen, and he thought it was abandoned at a forested site where he saw other vehicles.
“The victim led deputies to the approximate area where his vehicle had been hidden,” the news release said. “As deputies proceeded to search the area they located other vehicles, which included the male’s stolen Ford pickup along with two 30-foot camper trailers and two passenger vehicles.”
The vehicle thought to have been driven by Gallegos was recovered Monday at the site, and three people were arrested on charges of receiving and transporting stolen vehicles and possession of firearms.
Deputies recovered a number of weapons, including two handguns and an AR-15 rifle, along with spent casings and assorted cellphones, in the Sunday afternoon operation in a wooded area near Forest Road 24 off Caja del Rio Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Those arrested were Jeremy Foreman, 45; Kimberly Chavez, 35; and Pedro Morales Bustos, 39, the news release said. A search of online court records showed Morales Bustos pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles in Bernalillo County in 2019.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said investigators discovered all the vehicles had been stolen, including the one used in the road rage incident in December. He said deputies found a gun in that vehicle as well, although he did not specify what type of weapon it was.
He said his agency did not yet know if the site where the vehicles were found has been used as a hub for stolen vehicles in the past.
Santa Fe County jail records showed Gallegos, Chavez and Morales Bustos were still incarcerated Saturday afternoon, while Foreman had been released.
This case remains under active investigation; the case number is 2021-012837. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.