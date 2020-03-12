One of four young people charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of Española Valley High graduate Cameron Martinez pleaded guilty to eight lesser charges Thursday as part of a plea deal that calls for him to serve between six and eight years in prison.
Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, Anton Martinez, 20, will be required to cooperate with the prosecution of his co-defendants. His sentencing will be delayed until he has done so. Charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder that had been levied against him will be dismissed under the terms of the agreement, Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said at a plea hearing in the case.
The eight charges to which Anton Martinez — who is not related to Cameron Martinez — pleaded guilty include three counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, three count of conspiracy to commit the shooting, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to commit tampering.
The charges carry a total exposure of 15 years in prison, but Nichols told state District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne, who accepted the deal, the state has agreed to limit Anton Martinez's sentence to between six and eight years at his initial sentencing, with the remainder to be served on probation after his release.
Cameron Martinez and three of his friends were shot in October 2018 as they were traveling on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. The friends survived but suffered injuries.
Police have said two carloads of young people — armed and organized by 23-year-old Mark Hice — opened fire after mistaking Martinez and his friends for someone Hice said had been threatening him on social media.
Anton Martinez is one of four defendants in the case who was charged with murder.
Nichols said Anton Martinez accepted a .45-caliber Colt pistol from Hice before the shooting and after Hice had emptied his gun into the victim's vehicle, Anton Martinez fired the weapon once — at Hice's direction — as the two vehicles passed each other.
Nichols said police covered one shell casing matching the weapon Anton Martinez fired, but that it was not linked to any of the injuries sustained by the people who survived the incident.
It was Hice's bullet that killed Cameron Martinez, said Nichols, who added Anton Martinez was "less culpable" than Hice but had information that could be "very beneficial" at trial.
In addition to firing on the victims in the case, Nichols said, Anton Martinez participated in the defendant's attempts to cover up the crime, which entailed gathering the weapons and shell casings from the incident and placing them in a bag that was thrown over a bridge.
Anton Martinez is the second of the three men accused of firing weapons in the incident to agree to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.
Axel Zamarron,19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this month as part of a plea deal that calls for him to serve between 13 and 20 years in prison. He also will be required to testify in his co-defendants' trials. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop nine other charges in the Martinez killing and two others, including rape, he faced in an unrelated case.
Hice is scheduled to stand trial in May. Brittany Garcia, accused of driving one of the cars during the shooting, is slated to stand trial on murder and related charges in June.
Savannah Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in May to tampering with evidence as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to cooperate in the prosecution of the four defendants charged with murder. Under the agreement, she would serve three years' probation.
The cases involving Katryna Moya and Alejandra Noelia Gonzalez, both minors accused of riding in a car with Zamarron, are not public record because of their ages. Gonzalez died in a car crash in January.
Anton Martinez said very little during his plea hearing Thursday. When asked by Sanchez-Gagne if he understood what his responsibilities were under the terms of the plea agreement he said: "To testify in court and give the truth and nothing but the truth."
