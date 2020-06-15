A Santa Fe man shot by police at Big R Farm and Ranch Supply on June 7 was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Friday after he was released from the hospital.
Joseph Galassini, 33, faces a variety of charges, including multiple counts of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, plus aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.
Galassini, whose injuries have not been detailed, is accused of striking a man with a machete and threatening two Santa Fe Police Department officers who responded to the call before he was shot.
Officers Brandon Deets and Cesar Ornelas have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation by New Mexico State Police.
“Incidents like these are traumatic for everyone involved and I hope that all of the victims, our officers and Mr. Galassini are able to heal both physically and emotionally," said police Chief Andrew Padilla in a statement released Monday by the city. "We look forward to the completion of the New Mexico State Police report and their findings. At the completion of the District Attorney’s Office review and determination, we will initiate our internal affairs investigation.”
While a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department stated Galassini was holding a "bladed weapon" and threatened the two responding officers before he was shot, it did not include any details of what led to the police being called to the store on St. Michael's Drive.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Monday, Galassini arrived at Big R around 6:40 p.m., just seconds before Daniel Tapia got to the store with his girlfriend, Idalee Lopez, and her granddaughter.
The couple were there to drop off the granddaughter to Lopez's daughter, Anastasia Lopez, who was inside the store helping her boyfriend, Bill Ritch, Big R's assistant manager, the complaint states.
As the drop-off occurred, video surveillance showed Galassini getting out of his truck and walking into the store wearing a bandana around his face and a dark shirt, the complaint states. About four minutes later, Galassini was seen walking out of the store wearing a tan jacket.
As he walked toward his truck, Anastasia Lopez put down her daughter and ran toward Galasinni and tried to pull off his jacket, the complaint states. Her mother followed.
Galassini then took the jacket off and got into his truck for a moment. But before exiting, he threw punches toward Anastasia and Idalee Lopez, the complaint states. Tapia then ran over and joined the confrontation, and the two men got into a struggle in the front seat of Galassini's vehicle, the complaint states.
Galassini was able to drive his truck a short distance, stopping multiple times, while Tapia hung out the door, according to the complaint.
During the melee, an unidentified man arrived, appeared to take a small pistol from his pocket and pointed it toward Galassini's truck, according to the complaint.
Ritch took what appeared to be a pistol from the man in his right hand and continued the struggle with Galassini with his left hand, according to the complaint. He then pointed the weapon at Galassini as he backed away.
Galassini is then said to have slashed Ritch's arm with a machete, the complaint states.
Officers Deets and Ornelas arrived on the scene separately, and both pointed their guns at Galassini, the complaint states.
Galassini raised the machete above his right shoulder and swung it downward while about the width of a parking space away from Deets, according to the complaint. Galassini reeled backward after he appeared to be struck by gunfire and fell to the ground.
The District Attorney's Office filed a motion for continuance Monday regarding Galassini's pretrial detention. A hearing date has not yet been set.
