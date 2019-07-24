Suspect in Barela Lane shooting remains at large

Santa Fe police are still searching for a man wanted on felony charges in connection with a shootout last week on Barela Lane that might have left him injured.
Miguel Mendoza-Portillo, 35, of Roswell faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He is suspected of being involved in a shooting around 1:25 p.m. July 18 that wounded 48-year-old Daniel Montaño and sent workers at homes nearby searching for cover as bullets whizzed through the neighborhood.
Montaño was hospitalized in serious but stable condition at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical, where he remained Wednesday, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
Police have said Mendoza-Portillo might have been shot in the exchange as well, but Valdez said he hasn’t shown up at any local hospitals.
“We’re very fortunate that there were not additional injuries,” Valdez said.
Montaño and Mendoza-Portillo apparently knew each other well, though the extent of the relationship is not detailed in the court documents.
Montaño’s wife told police Mendoza-Portillo had come to the couple’s home for dinner, according to the search warrant affidavit, and Mendoza-Portillo’s landlord said she had let him use her cellphone and later noticed a text message from Montaño on the phone, saying Mendoza-Portillo owed him $600.
A woman and her teen daughter who had been visiting Montaño’s home on Barela Lane on the day of the shooting told police they saw a dark silver SUV back into his driveway at 12:45 p.m., the affidavit said. Two women got out of the vehicle and began taking stereo equipment from Montaño’s garage, the mother and daughter told police.
Montaño took the equipment back, the daughter said, prompting one woman to make a phone call. According to the affidavit, she said: “I’m calling Miguel; he’ll handle this.”
A short time later, Mendoza-Portillo walked to the home and confronted Montaño, who told him, “You have no right bringing people onto my property,” the daughter told police.
The daughter said she saw Mendoza-Portillo reach his hand into his pocket. Believing he was about to pull out a gun, she said, she ran to the back of the garage and hid with her mother. They heard two gunshots, followed by three more shots, the affidavit said. The daughter and mother then ran to their car.
A man working for Montaño, who had been shot in the lower abdomen, dragged him to his red Dodge pickup and drove him to the hospital.
When police arrived, they found a blood trail that led from the shooting scene up Barela Lane to a home at the corner of Agua Fría Street, where a woman confirmed she and Mendoza-Portillo had been involved in the altercation, the affidavit said.
Police aren’t certain if Mendoza-Portillo is still in the area.
Valdez didn’t rule out the possibility Montaño could face charges in the shooting.
Anyone with information about Mendoza-Portillo’s whereabouts should contact police, Valdez added. “We also want to hear his side of things.”