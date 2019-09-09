ESPAÑOLA — Rio Arriba County authorities said Monday afternoon they are holding a male on suspicion of child endangerment while law enforcement officers continue to search for a 5-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning.
Sheriff James Lujan didn’t release any information on the person taken into custody Sunday night other than to say he was wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Bernalillo County.
James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the FBI office in Albuquerque, said during a news conference that federal agents are helping in a door-to-door search of the McCurdy Road area on Española’s east side where Renezmae Calzada was last seen by her mother about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Langenberg repeated a request for the public’s help in finding the girl, who New Mexico State Police made the subject of an Amber Alert on Sunday night.
The sheriff said investigators don’t believe the girl’s disappearance involves a “parental issue.”
Calzada was last seen wearing blue shorts with stars and a Disney “Frozen” shirt. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.
Authorities have asked that anyone with information about the matter contact the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office at (505) 753-5555.
