Suspect faces murder charge in El Llano slaying

A state district judge recently ordered that a man charged in a fatal shooting in El Llano be jailed without bond until trial, noting 45-year-old Jullian Medelez is accused of threatening to shoot state police officers and resisting efforts to arrest him.
Late Wednesday, state prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder in First Judicial District Court against Medelez in the Aug. 18 slaying of George Albert Lewis II, 32, who had been Medelez’s neighbor at a Santa Fe apartment complex. During a brief hearing in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, prosecutors said they intend to bring the case to a grand jury.
Medelez’s attorney did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment.
New Mexico State Police officers have said Lewis was helping Medelez move belongings into his new home on El Caballo Quino Drive in El Llano, a community northeast of Española, on Aug. 18. Late that night, after a standoff with Medelez, who was wielding a knife, police said, they found Lewis face down on a floor of the home with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police believe Medelez had called 911 earlier in the evening, telling dispatchers he and another person were trying to prevent a stabbing. He sounded extremely intoxicated, swore at dispatchers and police, and hung up, according to police reports.
Officers who went to the home to investigate found Medelez on the front porch with a knife. At one point, reports said, he threatened to get a gun and shoot them, counting “3, 2, 1” as he reentered the home. He later told officers there was a dead man in his home, “lying on my floor, bleeding.”
Police eventually were able to subdue and arrest Medelez, who had blood spatter on his shirt, shorts and fingernails, according to reports, but he told officers he did not know the dead man.
In an Aug. 29 ruling ordering Medelez held without bond, District Judge Jason Lidyard wrote, “Officers had to use a taser in an effort to gain compliance but it had little to no effect.
“Officers were able to handcuff defendant in which time he became more agitated and threatened to kill an officer and his family,” Lidyard added. “Defendant directly stated to this officer, ‘I’ll see you in Santa Fe.’ ”
Lidyard also said in the ruling that a .22-caliber handgun found at the El Llano home had been purchased by Medelez’s son. Police have said the weapon was found with blood on it and one round in the chamber, near Lewis’ body. Spent .22-caliber casings were found outside the home.
Police have not publicly discussed a possible motive in Lewis’ killing.