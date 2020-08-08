A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting another man near the Plaza.
Santa Fe police on Friday charged Alberto Arenas-Gaytan with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Police said Arenas-Gaytan shot and wounded a man in his 20s on Thursday night at West Palace and Lincoln avenues. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
As of Friday night, Arenas-Gaytan had not been arrested.
Police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 505-428-3710 or 911.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.