Police have arrested Jeremiah Quillmann, who is accused of shooting a man and stealing his car at the N.M. 599 Rail Runner station southwest of Santa Fe.
Investigators located Quillmann, 24, and arrested him Tuesday at a motel in Albuquerque, Santa Fe police said Wednesday.
Quillmann was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center around 11:50 p.m. but will be extradited to Santa Fe soon to face charges, Capt. Aaron Ortiz said.
Quillmann is charged with intent to commit murder, armed robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after shooting a 73-year-old man on April 12 and stealing his 2020 Chrysler 300 car, according to court records.
Police identified Quillmann as a suspect after witnesses reported seeing him lying down on the side of N.M. 599 the night before the shooting and asking for a ride to Albuquerque.
The victim has been released from the hospital but is still recovering, according to a news release from Santa Fe police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I humbly encourage continued prayers for the victim of this latest, cowardly act of violence.
Based upon the alleged perpetrator's last name and appearance, he can expect a Hug-and-a-Happy Meal from the D.A.'s office. Ah, "American Justice".
I'm glad they got this animal off our streets. (Even though it is probably only temporary)... Sadly, I have ZERO faith in out District Attorney's ability to successfully prosecute this case. (She will plea it down to some Mickey Mouse charge). If by some miracle he is found guilty, our judges still wont hand down a meaningful sentence. There won't be much justice for the victim... But none the less, my thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family...
I just hope he's eligible for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwiess's pre-prosecution diversion program, poor lad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.