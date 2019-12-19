A suspect in a Las Vegas, N.M., homicide told investigators he acted in self-defense.
Max Lucero, 56, is charged with second-degree murder, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Thursday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
He was wanted in the death of Cruz Gallegos, 27, who was fatally shot June 15 in the 1100 block of Chavez Street in Las Vegas.
Jordan Sisneros told police she witnessed the shooting. She and Gallegos had gone to his grandmother’s home, where Gallegos’ uncle, Marcos Ruiz, pointed a gun at them before handing the weapon to Lucero, the affidavit states.
Ruiz told her to go outside so he could speak with Gallegos. A short while later, she saw Lucero shoot Gallegos as he walked out of the kitchen.
“Ms. Sisneros stated Mr. Gallegos walked outside and fell in the front of the house,” the affidavit states.
Medics rushed him to Alta Vista Regional Hospital, where he died about two hours later.
After the shooting, Lucero, Ruiz and a third man got in a black car and drove away, Sisneros told police.
When investigators executed a search warrant at the home later that day, it appeared as if someone had cleaned the floor near the front door, as well as parts of the kitchen and hallway, according to the affidavit. They also found a Glock Model 23 handgun.
During an interview with police, Lucero first denied being at the home where the shooting occurred.
But he later admitted to shooting Gallegos, saying he thought Gallegos had a gun and was going to shoot him, the affidavit states.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.