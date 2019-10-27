A man who was a person of interest in the disappearance of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of the Española-area girl, whose body was found in the Rio Grande Sept. 11.
The FBI in a news release late Sunday said that with the assistance of the Española Police Department, officials arrested Malcolm Torres on a federal indictment at Pojoaque Pueblo “without incident.”
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in a telephone interview that Torres was arrested just hours after he had been released from from jail after serving 32 days of a 64-day term for violating probation terms in a DWI case.
Fisher said no further information would be released on the case, including how Renezmae died, until after Torres appears in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque Monday morning.
Police took Torres, 25, into custody as a person of interest on Sept. 8, after the girl was reported missing. Her disappearance led to a dayslong search by hundreds of people, including law enforcement personnel and civilians who took to the hills on horseback, motorcycle and all-terrain vehicles in a desperate mission to find her.
Following the girl’s discovery, authorities gave few details about her death,where her body was found or how she may have ended up in a river that is at least a mile from the east-central Española yard where she was last seen.
Though Torres was arrested the same day as Renezmae’s disappearance on outstanding warrants in an unrelated drunken-driving case and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla, the sheriff’s office there said at the time he was not a suspect in the case.
The FBI took over the case shortly after the girl’s disappearance, saying it had jurisdiction over “any alleged crimes [that] may have occurred, which appear to be within the boundaries of Santa Clara Pueblo, and the child’s affiliation with the Pueblo.”
Renezmae’s mother, Victoria Maestas, is from Santa Clara Pueblo. According to public documents, Renezmae was born Feb. 22, 2014. For most of her life, court records show her mother was involved in an emotionally and physically challenging relationship with Torres, the father of a son Maestas had in 2018.
Maestas filed court documents alleging Torres often hit her and threatened her and once held a knife to her throat. A New Mexico State Police report says Torres was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated battery on a household member just about a year ago after his relatives called 911. According to that report, Torres told police officers that no one was going to take his son from him.
The court granted Maestas temporary custody of the children Aug. 9, according to court records, and the couple agreed at an Aug. 16 hearing to share custody — each keeping the children on alternating weeks — until their custody dispute could be decided in court.
Just three weeks later, Renezmae went missing.
