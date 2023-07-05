Mark Delgado Jr., the suspect in a December homicide, was arrested Tuesday after months of evading capture.

Delgado, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old James Towle at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road. Towle's family said he was on a road trip from Colorado to Las Vegas, Nev., at the time of his death.

Delgado is being charged with first-degree murder.

Recommended for you