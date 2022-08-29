A woman who escaped from suspected serial killer David Parker Ray — known as the Toy Box Killer — after three days in captivity in 1999 is among six people Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pardoned Monday for various crimes.

After her abduction and escape, Cynthia Jaramillo, formerly Cynthia Vigil, “dedicated her life to supporting women facing homelessness and addiction,” the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

Jaramillo received a pardon for convictions of drug possession and trafficking, misdemeanor battery and prostitution.

