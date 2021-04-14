An election survey circulating around the internet this week appeared to pit Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber against his biggest opponent in the 2018 mayoral race.
So far, however, Ron Trujillo isn't challenging Webber's reelection bid.
The name of the former city councilor, who came in second to Webber in Santa Fe's first ranked-choice mayoral election, appeared four times in the 40-question survey, which was hosted by SurveyMonkey until it was pulled down sometime Wednesday.
It was unclear whether Webber's campaign was behind the poll.
It asked potential voters several questions related to the November election. Among them were questions asking whether the survey participant would be more likely to vote for a candidate who was supported by Trujillo or one who was opposed by him.
"I'm not running for mayor but it seems that the Webber campaign feels the need to ask questions that make me out to be a BAD GUY if you vote for someone I support," Trujillo wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday in response to the survey.
Sascha Guinn Anderson, a spokeswoman for Webber's campaign, declined to comment Wednesday on the survey, noting the campaign does not comment on research "as a matter of policy."
She neither confirmed nor denied whether the survey was authored by the campaign.
Later that day, the survey was pulled down.
SurveyMonkey responded to an email stating that the company does not release survey author information.
Trujillo, who previously said he was supporting and endorsing mayoral candidate and current City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler — Webber's only rival in the race so far — called the survey "funny" and "divisive" during an interview Wednesday.
Since the election, Trujillo has been a vocal critic of Webber's administration and has chastised the mayor's handling of the controversy surrounding public monuments and statues in the city.
His Facebook post also included criticism: "Santa Fe you've seen first hand how bad our city has become under Alan Webber and his Administration. Another 4 years of this type [of] so called leadership and Santa Fe is DOOMED," he wrote.
Brian Sanderoff, president of Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc., said it is not unusual for campaigns to gauge the impact of an influential person's endorsement through a survey.
He would be more concerned, he said, if an entire survey were centered on one individual.
