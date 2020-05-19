As the city of Santa Fe confronts a projected $100 million budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, the big question is what — or who — will be on the chopping block.
Mayor Alan Webber declined to speculate what cost-cutting measures might be on the table in the fiscal year that begins July 1 when he announced Monday the city government is facing the worst budget shortfall in its history.
But an online survey, which the city is asking residents to fill out to gauge their opinions on what should take priority, offers a glimpse into different options that may be under consideration.
"The city of Santa Fe will need to reimagine how we do business and where we focus priorities after COVID-19 and moving forward," the survey states. "We need to continue to be responsible and responsive to the needs of our community, while focusing on what you and all of our residents consider priority services. We are asking for your help."
The survey, the first in a series the city will be conducting as part of the budget planning process, covers myriad subjects, from reducing the number of city employees to whether curb-to-curb senior transportation and after-school and summer programs for youth are important to taxpayers.
Kristine Mihelcic, the city's constituent and council services director, said her team developed the survey with input from department directors to try to get "a tone for what the community feels is essential" and what residents consider to be core services the government provides.
"We’re grappling with a shortfall we’ve never faced before, so we’re really looking at different ways to go about a budget process," she said Tuesday. "It’s obviously meant to be a very high-level survey, and the idea is that we’ll do some follow-ups with some more detailed surveys based on input from this one moving forward. But it’s really an exciting way for us to engage the public."
The survey was sent to residents on the city's email distribution lists and also posted on the city's website, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor, she said.
"We’ve really put it out there and wanted to make sure residents had the opportunity to participate," she said. "We’ve had really high response already."
The survey generated about 1,200 responses in 24 hours, she said, adding the survey will close at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mihelcic cautioned the survey will take about 30 to 45 seconds to load if a lot of people are trying to take it at the same time.
"It got bogged down yesterday, late last night," she said.
The first question on the survey asks residents what they believe should be the city's highest priority "when allocating scarce resources." Options include day-to-day functions and operations, such as street maintenance and trash and recycling services. Among other options are capital and infrastructure projects, such as the redevelopment of the city-owned midtown campus, and programs for youth, families and seniors that are delivered through contracts with nonprofits.
Notably absent from the survey are any specific questions about police and fire services, which officials consider essential.
The survey, however, asks a pointed question about libraries and recreation centers.
"If we had to scale back community facilities, which option would you most prefer?" asks the survey, which lists closing all libraries but keeping all recreation facilities open — or vice versa — among the options.
The next question asks respondents to opine how favorably they view various "city employee-related cost savings measures," including curtailing employees' health insurance benefits, reducing salaries and paring down the workforce.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.