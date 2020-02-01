It wasn't Jimmy Garoppolo versus Patrick Mahomes — it was peach mango gazpacho versus Moroccan veggie stew.
An estimated 1,200 people attended the 26th annual Souper Bowl fundraiser Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Proceeds benefited The Food Depot, which serves more than 440,000 meals per month to people in Northern New Mexico.
"It really helps us educate people in the community how severe hunger is across nine counties," said Sherry Hooper, the food bank's executive director. "In Santa Fe, it's a hidden hunger, often with many families living under one roof, while in rural communities it's about a lack of resources in those communities."
Attendees voted for their favorite soups from 24 Santa Fe chefs in four categories — savory, vegetarian, cream and seafood, and there was an overall best soup winner.
The best soup honor went to L'Olivier's chocolate cherry Espelette pepper soup — a chocolate cream-based soup topped with pecans and chile cherries.
Agave Restaurant and Lounge took the savory category with its winter squash soup topped with granny smith apples, pumpkin seeds and mole onions.
Jambo Café won the vegetarian category with a ginger coconut and parsnip soup.
Del Charro at the Inn of the Governors was the cream of the crop with its creamy green chile chicken chowder.
And Santa Fe School of Cooking won the seafood category with avocado gazpacho with seared scallops.
The soups, labor and service were in-kind donations from local restaurateurs, and use of the building was given free of charge. The New Mexican was the event's presenting sponsor.
Brad Morrison and his wife, Marlow, paid for VIP slots to beat the crowd for their ninth Souper Bowl.
"It's our unmissable local event of the year," Marlow Morrison said.
Ahmed Obo, owner-chef of Jambo Café, has competed in the event since 2010, often taking the best soup award.
"I don't even know who's playing" Sunday, he said. "This is the Souper Bowl I care about."
For the record, Garoppolo is quarterback for the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes is QB for the AFC-winning Kansas City Chiefs. The teams meet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the NFL's Super Bowl in Miami.
As for Santa Fe's Souper Bowl, Carmen Rodriguez, a chef at Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, has participated since 2000 and said his support is personal.
"I grew up in inner-city Chicago, poor and hungry," Rodriguez said. "The good bank is an incredible nonprofit and I want to support them and why I wanted to bring good, healthy food back to Santa Fe."
