More than a dozen people have been charged with drug trafficking in the Santa Fe area in the past two weeks, a spike that law enforcement agencies attributed to a crackdown that began this month.
On Jan. 11, the federal government indicted Mario Guizar-Anchondo, 19, and Romario “Werni” Lopez-Perez, 25, on drug trafficking charges after allegedly finding them with nearly 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of fentanyl and $5,563 in cash after they were pulled over for a traffic violation late December.
In the following weeks, 12 others were charged with drug trafficking. Of the 14 charges filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, four stemmed from county investigations, three from city investigations and seven from state, regional task force or federal investigations.
County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the volume of drugs his office has recovered during recent arrests is far more than “user amounts.”
“We believe that the violent crime is connected to drugs and gangs,” he said Thursday. “These are major amounts that we think are being put out into the streets and harming the community.”
He said his agency does not target “low level” drug offenders, focusing on those dealing to teens and others who are vulnerable.
Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye said many of these arrests stem from collaboration among agencies.
“It’s something that we can’t do alone, and we’ve been fortunate and appreciative of the agencies and other partnerships that we’ve been able to work with,” he said.
This collaboration is due, in part, to the Region III Drug Task Force, which codified collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba County, Taos and New Mexico State Police to “prevent, investigate and prosecute unlawful drug narcotics and controlled substances,” according to a memorandum of understanding.
Regional task force leader Scott McFaul was unavailable for comment.
The FBI also assists the group on a “case-by-case basis.”
Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Field Office, said the agency hopes to work with local entities to address “big picture” issues.
“As soon as something happens, we’re hearing it; then we’re having this discussion right from the very beginning as to where is the best way to take these investigations,” he said in an interview Friday.
The drug trade in the country and state is “constantly evolving,” Bujanda said, with many crimes inspired by or connected to it.
“We know that drugs are coming into the state, some of which stay, but most are going elsewhere throughout the country,” he said. “We need to make sure we have a multi-pronged approach that we’re meeting the needs of our community.”
While officers have seized some significant amounts of drugs in recent investigations, Bujanda said it’s key to understand who supplied the drugs that were seized.
“They’re not the leaders of these organizations; those are elsewhere,” he said. “And usually what we try to do is get their cooperation, so that we can try to target the individuals that are really responsible for bringing those larger quantities of drugs into the state.”
Drug trafficking has evolved, Mendoza said.
“Some of the classic characteristics, such as a lot of traffic at a residence, things like that bring a lot of attention, and they know that’s not good for them,” he said. “There are drug traffickers in regular neighborhoods; they could be anybody, so it’s very difficult.”
He, Joye and Bujanda said that’s a key reason it’s important for residents to notify law enforcement of suspicious behavior.
Still, it is nearly impossible to stop the “endless supply” coming into the U.S., Bujanda said, citing a need for more education and support.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts have reported a concerning rise in drug addiction and overdose rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited a 30 percent increase in fatal overdoses nationwide from 2019-20, surpassing 100,000 deaths in a year.
New Mexico State Police Deputy Chief W. Troy Weisler said Santa Fe does not have direct correlating data between trafficking arrests and drug abuse rates, but he added drug use is clearly on the rise.
Stanford Kemp, manager of the Overdose Prevention Section with the state Department of Health, said trafficking arrests might affect rates of overdose deaths.
“Drug trafficking arrests may interrupt the supply line momentarily,” he said. “This will have no long-term effect on ‘drug abuse.’ It may, however, negatively affect overdose deaths by forcing someone to go to an untested supplier, use a substance that they may not have a history with or even be forced into withdrawals with interrupted supply.”
When the supply resumes, a person could be at heightened risk of an overdose death because of reduced tolerance, he added.
Santa Fe-area law enforcement agencies said January sets a precedent for the coming year.
“We’re looking at violent crime in general, gangs in general, just to make sure that we have a collective strategy,” Bujanda said, adding the agencies are looking for a strategy “that’s going to take us through this year and years to come.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The current implementation of the Cannabis Act, being done ILLEGALLY, in violation of the NM Rules Act, will just feed the drug problem, by creating a legal, state backed, culture. Any talk of "oversight" is a pipe dream, as our state has NO record of effective oversight, in any department. Like the casinos, and the lottery, its regressive taxation, as it feeds off the poorer members of our society. Like Michelle's wish to expand the lottery scholarships, which are NOT means tested, and therefore are regressive, lots of PR and still more oppression of those least able to pay. Michelle, and the Trifecta, are about PR, and enriching themselves. Surprised?? And don't forget the Crotch Grab, which shows Michelle's intellect, and lack of self control as lacking.
Sad it is that there is but one sentence in this story that only by implication addresses the most important drug-control issue: demand. That sentence reads: "Still, it is nearly impossible to stop the 'endless supply' coming into the U.S., [special FBI agent Raul Bujanda said, citing a need for more education and support."
Throughout history, people have turned to intoxicants for pleasure or relief from the travails of life. Attempts to find means of harm reduction have been successful at times; they have been inadequate. Until the United States at the national level and individual states get serious about harm reduction through treatment, education, and job creation, the drug scourge will be with us, whatever the preferred substances of the moment.
For nearly a century federal drug aagencies have deemed the drug issue primarily one of supply. Hence, the use of the ill-chosen metaphor -- drug war. To focus on the arrest of drug traffickers produces "results" by which anti-drug bureaucracies sustain themselves and their budgets. That focus, unfortunately, helps perpetuate the pattern of demand/consumption that plagues our nation.
The drug war on suppply has failed. It is way past time to change direction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.