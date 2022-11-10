The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear arguments Nov. 28 in a case challenging a voter-approved constitutional amendment that calls for an overhaul of the state Public Regulation Commission.

Three advocacy organizations — Indigenous Lifeways, the New Mexico Social Justice Equity Institute and the Three Sisters Collective — filed a petition in late August seeking removal of the amendment, which they say violates the constitutional rights of state residents because it changes the commission’s size and selection process.

New Mexico voters agreed by a nearly 10-point margin in 2020 to the amendment, which shifts the panel from a five-member elected body to just three members appointed by the governor. The amendment, set to take effect Jan. 1, also increases the length of commissioners’ terms from four years to six years, with appointments made on a staggered basis.

