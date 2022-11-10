The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear arguments Nov. 28 in a case challenging a voter-approved constitutional amendment that calls for an overhaul of the state Public Regulation Commission.
Three advocacy organizations — Indigenous Lifeways, the New Mexico Social Justice Equity Institute and the Three Sisters Collective — filed a petition in late August seeking removal of the amendment, which they say violates the constitutional rights of state residents because it changes the commission’s size and selection process.
New Mexico voters agreed by a nearly 10-point margin in 2020 to the amendment, which shifts the panel from a five-member elected body to just three members appointed by the governor. The amendment, set to take effect Jan. 1, also increases the length of commissioners’ terms from four years to six years, with appointments made on a staggered basis.
The Public Regulation Commission, which oversees utilities, telecommunications and some transportation industries in the state, for years faced controversies involving elected members. In response to calls for change, the Legislature approved a resolution to place the proposed amendment on statewide ballots in 2020.
The Supreme Court also granted a motion by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to intervene in the case.
A committee tasked with selecting at least five nominees for the new commission this week concluded interviews with 15 candidates. Under the amendment, the nominating committee — led by outgoing state House Speaker Brian Egolf — must submit names of nominees to the governor this month, and she will select three of them to serve on the commission.
The finalists hail mostly from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with a few out-of-state candidates.
The question of whether the governor also retains the power to “fire” commissioners has been brought before Attorney General Hector Balderas. After the Attorney General’s Office issued a memo stating the governor could dismiss commissioners, Egolf and some legal groups in the state claimed such an interpretation of the amendment was incorrect.
Balderas, whose term ends Dec. 31, is expected to issue a formal statement on the question in the coming weeks.