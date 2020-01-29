The New Mexico Supreme Court sided with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, lawmakers and the state's largest private utility company Wednesday in a bench ruling to allow the company to apply a new energy law to recover investments it made into a coal-fired power plant near Farmington.
The state's high court ruled that the Energy Transition Act, which the governor signed into law in 2019, does apply to the Public Service Company of New Mexico's plans to close and recover investments into the San Juan Generating Station.
The Public Regulation Commission, which regulates the state's utilities, and PNM had disagreed about whether the law applied because the commission began proceedings for PNM's plan to abandon the coal plant before the ETA was signed into law.
Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil said the court will issue an official order later Wednesday, and its legal opinion will be forthcoming.
The governor applauded the decision in a statement released by her office after the ruling. The issue has been the subject of heated debate between the company, environmental groups and an environmental group called New Energy Economy. It was also a source of frustration for the governor's administration.
“Today’s unambiguous ruling by the Supreme Court underscores what we have said all along: the Energy Transition Act is the law of the land. I am grateful for the court’s quick and impartial action, and I look forward to continuing New Mexico’s push into a thriving clean energy future," Lujan Grisham said.
A blow to free enterprise, free markets, and consumer rights, as well as permanently installing high electricity prices and quasi-socialist style government control over free markets and private assets. The death knell for capitalism in NM.
I fail. to see how this decision has an effect on my construction business. Care to explain to me how I won't be able to function as a capitalist small businessman now? I would really appreciate as I am doing retirement planning currently and if I won't be able to be a capitalist small businessman any more I will have to plan accordingly. thanks for your help, Dr. Johnson!
