Navajo-Coal Plant

The Four Corners Power Plant in April 2006. 

 Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press file photo

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Public Service Company of New Mexico’s appeal of a 2021 decision by state regulators denying its plan for abandoning the coal-burning Four Corners Power Plant.

In an opinion written by Justice Briana Zamora, the court found the Public Regulation Commission “reasonably and lawfully” denied the electric utility’s plan to transfer its ownership of the plant to a Navajo power company.

The future of the northwestern New Mexico coal plant and PNM’s stake in it remain uncertain, though a spokesman for the electric utility said it will delay the company’s plan to leave the plant by 2024.

