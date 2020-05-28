The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Thursday for Grants Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks to comply with the state's public health restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after he took actions in defiance of mandated business shutdowns.
In April, Hicks told business owners in the small Western New Mexico city of 9,000 people that they could open if they chose to. He also told Grants city employees who had been working from home to come back to work.
The instructions contracted public health orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Attorney General Hector Balderas had asked the Supreme Court to inform Hicks he is prohibited from opening city facilities in violation of the governor's orders or "from issuing directives and orders that contradict" the state's restrictions.
The high court issued a stay in April temporarily stopping the mayor from allowing city facilities and businesses to open before the final order was issued Thursday.
The owner of the Grants Papa's Pawn & Gun shop, one of the businesses that continued operating in violation of the state order, was fined $60,000 earlier this month and told to appear in court.
“I am grateful to the Supreme Court for their affirmation that the Constitution and the laws of our State protect all New Mexicans during a pandemic emergency,” Balderas said in a statement.
duhhh, the state supreme court is in her pocket, anyone can see that, federal court is the way to go. MLG only represents the big business and transplant in the state (california, etc). She doesn't even follow her own order and goes jewelry shopping in a crisis time when thousands of other have lost their jobs and may lose their houses. How classless is that, and she could care less what anyone thinks.
Of course our Governor is right. She has the support of the US Constitution (10th Amendment) and all the associated settled Case Law based on the 10th Amendment.
She is not being a dictator or an autocrat. I am thankful that she is our Governor.
