The state Supreme Court issued updated COVID-19 protocols for New Mexico courthouses Monday, relaxing some standards but keeping other safeguards in place.
Members of the public no longer will be required to wear masks when entering courthouses starting March 21, according to a statement issued by the Administrative Office of the Courts. Masks will continue to be required until then.
Courthouse visitors still must answer screening questions regarding travel, testing, exposure and symptoms to gain entry, and masks will be required for people gathering in groups inside the courthouse — including inside courtrooms and jury assembly areas, according to the announcement.
Physical distancing requirements for seating and standing inside the courthouse will be relaxed. The new rules require individuals to maintain three feet between them and others, as opposed to the six feet previously required.
Court employees must continue to wear masks while interacting with the public in courtrooms and jury assembly rooms, but no longer are required to wear masks inside their work areas.
The judiciary will continue to require unvaccinated employees submit to weekly COVID-19 tests, according to the announcement.
"Because jurors and many members of the public have no choice but to come to court, the Judiciary will remain vigilant and take a careful approach to adjusting its COVID-safe protocols as the pandemic changes," Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said in the statement sent by a spokesman.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.