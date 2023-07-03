Khalsa5_RGB.jpg

Dev Atma Khalsa's Toyota 4Runner is taken away by a tow truck Feb. 26 following Khalsa's rollover crash off Interstate 25.

 Image from video

The state Supreme Court has approved a stipulated agreement agreement between former Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge Dev Khalsa and the Judicial Standards Commission, which calls for Khalsa — who stands accused of DWI — to resign from his post and never seek judicial office again.

Though the criminal case of Khalsa is proceeding, the agreement ends Khalsa's ability to run for a judgeship in the future. As magistrate judge, he presided over a variety of cases, including traffic violations, drunken driving, felony preliminary hearings and landlord disputes.

The commission agreed to drop a pending disciplinary proceeding against Khalsa if the Supreme Court approved the agreement.

