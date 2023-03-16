Supporters of a proposal to establish a paid family and medical leave program in New Mexico gathered Thursday in the Capitol's Rotunda to deliver a message about its failure.

They're bringing it back next year with backing from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"We have come closer to the finish line than we ever have," said Rep. Christine Chandler, a Los Alamos Democrat who has been pushing for paid family and medical leave since taking office in 2019.

