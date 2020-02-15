About 45 people held a rally Saturday to support the Navajo artist who decorated a Santa Fe wall with controversial images of Israeli soldiers confronting Palestinian women and youth.
The artist, who goes by Remy, was joined by members of the Red Nation, Jewish Voice For Peace, Friends of Sabeel and others in touching up the artwork, which had begun to peel away because of weather. Some of the images had also been defaced, rally organizers said.
The group spent more than an hour sticking paper images onto the adobe wall with wheat paste.
"The struggles of the Palestinians and ours are parallel," said Remy, who is from the Navajo Nation in Arizona.
Some supporters brought signs and chanted slogans such as, "From Santa Fe to Palestine, colonization is a crime."
Others wore keffiyeh, black and white checkered scarfs that are a sign of solidarity with Palestine.
Hope Alvarado, 23, chairwoman of the Red Nation's Albuquerque Freedom Council, said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Native Americans in the aftermath of colonization are the same.
"We are not against Jewish people. We are against the actions of the state of Israel," Alvarado said.
Qadira Naji, whose father is Palestinian, cried when she saw the mural, saying it was meaningful to see it displayed so prominently.
"In America, you usually have to tip-toe around the issues of Israel-Palestine," Naji said.
Not everyone was in favor of the artwork. Brian Yapko, a Santa Fe lawyer who is Jewish, said in a telephone interview that the images on the wall are hurtful, dishonest and one-sided.
“It’s a blood libel depicting that all Jewish soldiers whose sole purpose is to kill children," Yapko said.
Remy unveiled the artwork in January on a wall surrounding a home at Old Pecos Trail and Camino Lejo. The images include a 14-year-old boy throwing a stone at a tank, children waving a Palestinian flag and soldiers pointing guns at children and women.
City officials have told the property owner, Guthrie Miller, to remove the art because the papier-mâché images are not permitted under Santa Fe's historic preservation rules, but that decision is under appeal.
Leaders of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico and Santa Fe Middle East Watch could not be reached for comment; Saturday is the Jewish Sabbath.
The property owner also could not be reached for comment.
Asked if he would replace the images if they were taken down, Remy said he wouldn't have to.
"There's a whole group out here armed with the tools," he said, pointing to people pasting the paper to the wall. "I hope they use them."
