Allen Sánchez said no matter which way Tuesday's vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 goes, it's the culmination of a dream: a chance to draw more money from one of the state's permanent funds to support more early childhood education and care programs.

"We've already won," Sánchez, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children, said of the amendment, which would increase its annual withdrawals from the $26 billion New Mexico Land Grant Permanent Fund by 1.25 percent, generating about $150 million each year for early childhood education and $100 million for public schools.

Sánchez said he's declaring victory because "we've already changed the public perception of the benefits" of early childhood care programs.

