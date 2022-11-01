Allen Sánchez said no matter which way Tuesday's vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 goes, it's the culmination of a dream: a chance to draw more money from one of the state's permanent funds to support more early childhood education and care programs.
"We've already won," Sánchez, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children, said of the amendment, which would increase its annual withdrawals from the $26 billion New Mexico Land Grant Permanent Fund by 1.25 percent, generating about $150 million each year for early childhood education and $100 million for public schools.
Sánchez said he's declaring victory because "we've already changed the public perception of the benefits" of early childhood care programs.
Perhaps, but with less than a week before voters will decide whether to support the amendment, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was taking no chances. Surrounded by teachers, parents and other advocates for the initiative, she said "we want it, we need it," during a Tuesday news conference at the Kids Campus early childhood school near Santa Fe Community College.
"This is the transformative piece that really does change forever every single outcome in education in New Mexico," she said.
The permanent fund has about $26 billion in it now, the governor said.
Not surprisingly, the governor and her supporters made their comments about the many benefits of such programs — including the potential to free parents to pursue pathways into work or college — as children around them played, ate breakfast and practiced a song in both English and Spanish (the center offers a bilingual program for children from more than 100 families).
Proponents of early childhood education point to national studies that often spotlight the academic success and social skills of kindergartners who have enrolled in some sort of pre-K programs. These experiences teach kids more than the alphabet or how to count, they say; children also learn how to enjoy reading, interact with others and think creatively.
The amendment initiative, favored by Lujan Grisham and many lawmakers for years, has dominated legislative sessions for at least a decade. In 2021, the Legislature finally approved putting the question to voters, though with changes to the bill that allocated some of the permanent fund money to K-12 schools and students.
New Mexico has long ranked last or near last in most national reports on public education systems, and early childhood education advocates have argued increasing funding and programs for children who have not yet entered kindergarten better prepares them for success in the K-12 system.
Mark Ronchetti, the Republican gubernatorial candidate challenging Lujan Grisham in this month's election, has said he would not vote for the amendment.
Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she thinks the amendment is a campaign issue.
"Yeah, there is a difference between me and my opponent on early childhood investments and using the sources available to us, including the land grant permanent fund," she said.
A September Albuquerque Journal poll conducted by the Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc., reported 69 percent of likely voters said they would support the ballot initiative, while 15 percent of likely voters said they would oppose it. The rest were undecided or declined to say.
It's not as if the amendment, if passed, will be the final financial investment New Mexico needs to make to ensure all eligible children can attend those programs, the governor said.
In 2020, Lujan Grisham signed a bill establishing an endowment to fund early childhood education programs. That fund started with an appropriation of about $300 million in fiscal year 2021 and is now sustained by oil- and gas-related revenue sources.
Lujan Grisham said she foresees more legislative and executive branch efforts to expand funding and programming for those children.
"That depends on what our revenues are, what our priorities are, but … I am going to suggest we have to fight for every resource every time," she said.
For now, the constitutional amendment question is at the mercy of "the will of the people," Sánchez said.
"Only one poll matters — the one on November 8th," he added.