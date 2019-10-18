A 460,000-pound copper and steel motor-generator rotor from Los Alamos National Laboratory passed through Santa Fe in a truck-and-trailer convoy Friday. The giant rotor, which measures 69 feet long and 6 feet wide and is capable of generating massive bursts of electricity for lab experiments, eventually will be put on a train in Clovis for transport to a General Electric repair facility in Richmond, Va., according to LANL.
