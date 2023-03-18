New Mexicans can expect to start seeing advertisements for community solar subscriptions in the coming months, as solar developers win contracts to connect their projects to the grid.

The program will provide opportunities for people and organizations to offset their electricity bill with solar power even if they are unable to install rooftop solar panels. Community solar subscriptions are expected to benefit renters, especially those with low incomes, with average electricity savings of 10%, according to the Department of Energy.

New Mexico became the 21st state to adopt such a program when the Community Solar Act was signed into law almost two years ago. In the meantime, the state Public Regulation Commission, charged with implementing the program, has clashed with the New Mexico’s three investor-owned electric utilities over details like fees and subscriber policies, including a pending state Supreme Court appeal from Southwestern Public Service Co., which provides electricity in the southeastern part of the state.