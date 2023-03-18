New Mexicans can expect to start seeing advertisements for community solar subscriptions in the coming months, as solar developers win contracts to connect their projects to the grid.
The program will provide opportunities for people and organizations to offset their electricity bill with solar power even if they are unable to install rooftop solar panels. Community solar subscriptions are expected to benefit renters, especially those with low incomes, with average electricity savings of 10%, according to the Department of Energy.
New Mexico became the 21st state to adopt such a program when the Community Solar Act was signed into law almost two years ago. In the meantime, the state Public Regulation Commission, charged with implementing the program, has clashed with the New Mexico’s three investor-owned electric utilities over details like fees and subscriber policies, including a pending state Supreme Court appeal from Southwestern Public Service Co., which provides electricity in the southeastern part of the state.
Still, the program is moving forward, PRC officials said, with more than 400 bids for projects statewide announced in February, totaling more than 1,700 megawatts of potential community solar power.
That is several times more than the statewide cap of 200 megawatts currently in place.
Arthur O’Donnell, now the director of Policy Administration for the commission, said the PRC and its staff have capitalized on lessons learned in other states that have implemented community solar.
The PRC adopted guidelines for the program in 2022. The three utilities’ proposed agreements and fees for community solar have been inconsistent and some have included provisions that violate parts of the Community Solar Act, former commissioners have said.
Southwestern Public Service Co. drew backlash from commissioners and environmental advocacy groups when it excluded transmission costs from its proposed community solar bill credit and subscriber agreement in October. Commissioners have suspended or rejected proposed fees and agreements from the state’s other two investor-owned utilities, El Paso Electric and PNM, for including “backdoor mechanisms” for charging extra costs for the program or unnecessary monthly minimum fees, as recounted in a recent PRC order. A coming two-phase hearing will settle the disputed fees and agreements for all three utilities, even as specific solar projects are selected and begin the process of developing and preparing to connect to the power grid.
O’Donnell said the coming hearing will settle many disputed program details that have been set aside in the last year.
“We feel that we have firm ground for all of the decisions that were made in putting the program together, and we’re moving ahead,” he said. “There are issues that range from relatively simple to a little bit more complicated, to very complicated, and that’s what this proceeding is going to be dealing with.”
An appeal to the state Supreme Court from Southwestern Public Service challenging the commission’s 2022 community solar rules — which was joined by El Paso Electric and PNM — is pending.
The PRC released a request for proposals for community solar projects in December. It closed in February and drew more than 400 bids. Those proposals are being scored by a contracted program administrator, with announcements of successful bids to come in April.
In spite of the overwhelming interest in the program, some have complained uncertainties about the program’s details have left out some projects.
New Mexico People’s Energy Cooperative manager Brian Naughton said the group formed in December with hopes to submit a bid but didn’t due to some uncertainties.
Naughton said he couldn’t guarantee the cooperative’s success in the program due to some unanswered questions — primarily how PNM will apply rate credits and fees for the program and some details about the interconnection process.
“Big national [solar] developers can absorb that uncertainty, since they have a whole portfolio of projects,” Naughton said. “But smaller, local developers can’t.”
Calling community ownership and local financing the “gold standard” for a community solar project, Naughton said two major revisions to the RFP after it was released “watered it down,” making it easier for others to get local ownership points.
Naughton hopes to submit a bid for a community solar project in the next round of bidding, which could come after the PRC’s evaluation of the program in late 2024. He said while he hopes some local developers are successful in this round, he wasn’t aware of any in the running right now.
New Mexico’s Renewable Energy Industry Association has taken part in the PRC’s process for implementing the state’s community solar program, including intervening in cases involving the utilities. Jim Desjardins, who heads the trade association, said he saw challenges from the utilities as attempts to hold up the program. Still, he said, delays to community solar have been minimal due to former PRC commissioners’ insistence on moving the program forward before their terms ended in 2022. “They wanted to go out with [community solar] moving forward as much as possible, which I think they did accomplish,” Desjardins said. “You always hope things go better. I would’ve hoped the process would have gone better, especially how the utilities could’ve been better partners, but I can’t say it’s surprising.”
Desjardins said one rule that distinguishes New Mexico’s program is its requirement for 30% of community solar capacity to benefit low-income residents, which he called a “strong requirement.”
He believes the interest evident from the number of project bids shows the commission likely will consider raising the 200-megawatt cap for community solar in coming years.
“We want to work with utilities because there’s this overarching question of what the grid is going to look like in the future,” Desjardins said. “To get there, I think it’s going to be a whole lot easier if we work together.”