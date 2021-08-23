A Sunday night shooting off Zafarano Drive sent a man to the hospital, and Santa Fe police are searching for the shooter.
The 31-year-old man was shot around 9 p.m. after an argument escalated near the corner of Zafarano Drive and Rodeo Road, according to a news release. Witnesses told police a man driving a Pontiac sedan began arguing with the victim before stepping out of the car and firing "more than one round" at him, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transported to an Albuquerque hospital, but the Santa Fe Police Department did not disclose which one. He is in stable condition.
Another car was hit by gunfire, but the occupants were unharmed, Joye added.
Investigators are searching for a black or green Pontiac sedan and black Dodge diesel truck believed to be involved in the shooting. The suspect was described as a light-skinned man in his late teens or early 20s.
The police department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
Maslow's Handgun strikes again.
