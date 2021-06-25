Get out the umbrellas — experts are predicting an early onset of the summer monsoon.
For those fed up with the intense heat, there's another bit of good news: Temperatures are going to cool.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says much of the state, including Santa Fe, will see rain in the next several days, thanks to a cold front moving in from the north over the weekend.
"We’re going to have below-normal temperatures and really good chance of showers and thunderstorms all through next week," said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the weather service.
"At least through Friday, we are going to have daily rounds of thunderstorms," he said, speaking of the Santa Fe area.
New Mexico's monsoon, which often brings much-needed rain to a dry state, usually starts around the second week of July and lasts into September.
But warming temperatures have led to more unpredictable rainy seasons.
Last summer was Santa Fe's driest on record, with just 2.6 inches of rain from June through September.
Anderson said it's too soon to predict how much precipitation storms will bring over the weekend and into next week, but if some of the thunderstorms hit hard and long, they could produce up to an inch each.
"And day after day, with storms like that every day, everybody gets in on the action," he said.
The chances for rain in Santa Fe are 50 percent for Sunday morning and 80 percent later that day. That percentage drops into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week — but those are still good odds, Anderson said.
Just as important, the storm systems will help do away with record-high temperatures.
And, Anderson said, early monsoon rains are often a sign of a strong monsoon.
"The earlier the onset, the better chance you have of seeing precipitation during the monsoon," he said.
But, he said, even if we enjoy a good monsoon, "we could see a pause during the month of July — have an early onset, a week or two without a lot of precipitation and then it all comes back."
Sharon Sullivan, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said Friday the statewide storms could lead to flash flooding in areas where there are recent burn scars and in the southeastern part of the state.
