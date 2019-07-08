spotlight Photo Feature Summer in Santa Fe Luis Sánchez Saturno | For the New Mexican Jul 8, 2019 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Rachel Montoya and Ry Mohon take a break from work Monday by the Santa Fe River downtown. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rachel Montoya and Ry Mohon take a break from work Monday by the Santa Fe River downtown. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFull ride to college for Santa Fe teen who lived in carMovie based on book shot in multiple New Mexico countiesSuit against Meow Wolf alleges unfair labor practicesCause of Santa Fe teen’s death under investigationIn La Cieneguilla, fears effluent release tainted Santa Fe RiverAfter DWI arrest, senator might face a heavyweightInfluential District Judge Singleton dies of cancerPolice video shows Sen. Martinez unfit for officeJury finds sitter not guilty in infant’s deathQuirky Madrid parade celebrates Fourth of July Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Notes from the North Los Alamos teen to represent U.S. in Italy race Ringside Seat After DWI arrest, senator might face a heavyweight Canutito has goose bumps, ‘y no por el frío’ Canutito has goose bumps, ‘y no por el frío’ Roundhouse Roundup Sadly, cover-ups are nothing new for the powerful