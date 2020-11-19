William Swan of Santa Fe took advantage of the sunny weather while exercising Thursday at Rose Park. “Hey, it's summer in November,” Swan said. “What can I say.”
‘Summer in November’
- Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
