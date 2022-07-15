A new lawsuit accuses a former state Special Investigations Division officer of raping a confidential informant in 2012.
A civil complaint filed Wednesday in state District Court accuses Timothy Carlson of raping a young woman — identified only by the initials S.S. — in his car following an official operation when both of them were working for the state Department of Public Safety.
The department fired Carlson in 2012, after Bernalillo County prosecutors charged him with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact, extortion and receiving a bribe. Albuquerque police saw him picking up a prostitute who said Carlson threatened to take her to jail unless she had sex with him, according to court records and reports from the time. The District Attorney's Office later dismissed the case and it wasn't refiled.
"The dismissal at that time was due to the Metropolitan Court 60-day rule," District Attorney spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email Friday. "We continued to review the case for several years and eventually closed it due to no contact with the victim, missing evidence from the police and other issues."
Attempts to reach Carlson for comment Friday were unsuccessful. The Department of Public Safety also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The woman in the 2012 case, identified only by the initials S.B. also filed a lawsuit against the department, which was settled out of court in 2014 for $300,000, General Services Department spokesman Thom Cole said Friday.
The new complaint accuses the department of hiring Carlson despite knowing he was a danger to the public, saying the state agency knew Carlson had been accused of rape prior to his becoming a Special Investigations Division agent, that he wasn't qualified for the position and "never should have passed his psychological evaluation or background check."
The lawsuit also alludes to allegations regarding Carlson's prior bad acts, saying in addition to being charged with his "abusive interaction" with prostitutes, he abducted a 16-year-old child and raped her on multiple occasions in 2011, and had sex with another police informant in 2012.
S.S.'s father reported Carlson's assault of his daughter to Carlson's superior Lt. Chris Ortiz shortly after it happened, the lawsuit says. It says he was "shocked" when Ortiz "defended [Carlson] and expressed that he thought "the girls had brought it upon themselves."
"Nothing was done to investigate and punish [Carlson] or address the danger [he] posed to other young females in the informant program, effectively gaslighting plaintiff," it reads.
The young woman developed complex post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the assault, according to the suit, which accuses Carlson of sexual assault and battery, and the state of negligent hiring and training and failure to prosecute. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages.