An El Paso civil rights attorney has filed a lawsuit against CoreCivic, a private prison operator that runs a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Cibola County, accusing the firm of refusing to release public records regarding the 2018 death of a Honduran immigrant detained there.
Christopher Benoit, in his complaint filed this month in state District Court in Santa Fe on behalf of the estate of Roxsana Hernandez, is asking a judge to order CoreCivic to comply with the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act. The lawsuit also seeks damages of $100 a day from Feb. 20, 2018, until the records request is fulfilled.
Hernandez, a 33-year-old transgender woman, fled to the U.S. to escape persecution in her home country, only to die in an Albuquerque hospital a few weeks later. According to the lawsuit and national news reports, Hernandez, who was HIV positive, arrived in the U.S. on May 9, 2018, and was transferred between various ICE facilities before arriving at the Cibola County Correctional Center.
She revealed her HIV status and related illness to federal officials two days after her arrival and requested medical attention, the suit says, but she but did not receive vital medical care until May 17. She died at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque on May 25.
“Her death caused widespread public outcry,” the lawsuit says, “including inquiries into the deficiencies in medical care and other basic necessities” provided to those in ICE facilities.
An attorney for the Transgender Law Center, with headquarters in Oakland, Calif., sent a request to CoreCivic in early February for “any and all records” pertaining to Hernandez, the suit says, but the company released only a portion of the documents requested and claimed it was not subject to New Mexico’s public records law.
Among the records omitted was video from the detention center of a law enforcement investigation into Hernandez’s death, the suit says.
It also cites a recent ruling by the New Mexico Court of Appeals that says private companies working under public contracts are required to comply with the state’s records law.
Benoit could not be reached this week to comment on the complaint.
Cibola County Manager Kate Fletcher did not respond to a message seeking comment.
CoreCivil spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist said in an email the company provided the Transgender Law Center with most of the documents it requested. “We did provide a written explanation of denial … regarding some of the documentation requested,” she added.
Gilchrist also addressed concerns raised in some media accounts of Hernandez’s death that the company might have destroyed pertinent video footage in the case. CoreCivic wasn’t notified until November 2018, six months after Hernandez’s death, that a lawsuit might be filed, she said.
“As the digital camera equipment is not capable of retaining digital images beyond approximately 30 days,” she said, “whatever digital images that might have existed had been long overwritten.”
