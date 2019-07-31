The partner of a man struck and killed by a teen motorist on Cerrillos Road on Thanksgiving evening has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the boy and his parents.
In a complaint filed July 12 in state District Court, plaintiff David Phillips says 17-year-old driver Luis Adrian-Terrazas “looked away from the road ahead of him and down to his phone to change the music that was playing.” As a result, the court document says, Adrian-Terrazas hit Barnaby Harry Matos Gambino and killed him.
One police report says Adrian-Terrazas told police after the accident that he took his eyes off the road for a moment to change music on his phone. In another report, Adrian-Terrazas said he was not on his phone, which was on the center console of the vehicle.
The Santa Fe Police Department concluded Gambino was at fault because he was standing or kneeling next to a bicycle and wearing dark clothing that made it difficult to see him. Police did not charge Adrian-Terrazas with any crime except driving without a license.
Gambino — initially identified in police reports as Barnaby Moats — was declared dead at the scene. Police said they had trouble identifying him because he had at least two IDs on him.
In the complaint, Phillips asks for “all damages available by law, pre-and-post judgment interest, costs of this action and any other relief that the Court deems just and proper.”
Reached by phone Monday, Phillips said he was upset with the various police reports getting names and facts wrong but otherwise deferred comment to his lawyer, Eric Loman of Albuquerque.
Loman said “Adrian-Terrazas was an unlicensed driver driving his parents’ car who admitted after the accident that he was looking down at his phone instead of the road.”
As a result, Lorman said, Gambino died in a “tragic accident.”
Attorney Mark Trujillo, who represents the Adrian-Terrazas family, did not return a call seeking comment.
The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Maclovia Street. The police report says Adrian-Terrazas was driving a brown 2003 Cadillac in the left southbound lane when he saw an object in the road and hit the brakes but struck Gambino.
The police report says Adrian-Terrazas stopped the vehicle after the collision and seemed to be “in distress, crying heavily, breathing loudly.” A police report estimated his speed had been 33 mph.
Later, police interviewed Phillips, who said he and Gambino had attended a Thanksgiving church dinner where both men drank wine. They returned to their room at a Cerrillos Road hotel with a bottle of champagne and Gambino told Phillips he was going out to get some popcorn. He never returned.
Lorman said the case “is a long way from any trial or resolution.”