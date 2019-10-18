A class-action complaint filed earlier this month in the First Judicial District Court accuses Santa Fe-based Guadalupe Credit Union of unauthorized practice of law and violations of the state’s Unfair Practices Act in pursuing collections lawsuits against at least seven customers.
The complaint, filed Oct. 7, alleges credit union employees who are not licensed attorneys signed statements in civil cases against customers who had fallen behind on payments. Many of the plaintiffs in the case have made payment agreements with the credit union, the complaint says, but because documents in the credit union’s lawsuits were not signed by attorneys, “the judgments and payments are void.”
The plaintiffs seek return of all payments they made as part of the lawsuits as well as attorney fees, other legal costs and $1,000 in damages for each member of the class — or triple that amount if the court finds the credit union “acted willfully,” the complaint says.
Rob Treinen, an attorney for the plaintiffs, did not return calls seeking comment on the class-action complaint.
The plaintiffs named in the suit are Kyle Salas of Albuquerque, Vicki Islas of Española, Stephanie Ortiz of Rowe, Alberto Roybal of Santa Fe, Rhonda Sanchez of Tres Piedras, Jessica Sieters Martinez of Santa Fe and Lori Sieters of Santa Fe.
The case was assigned to state District Judge Raymond Ortiz.
Winona Nava, president and CEO of Guadalupe Credit Union, declined to comment on the complaint, saying she was unaware it had been filed.
“I have not been served,” she said.
The complaint asks the court to certify the case as a class action, order repayment to the plaintiffs and damages for all members of the class. It also asks the court to prohibit “Guadalupe Credit Union from filing collections lawsuits unless represented by a New Mexico licensed attorney.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.