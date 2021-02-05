A substitute civil rights bill that would prohibit "qualified immunity" as a defense to legal claims filed against government workers and agencies would cap damages at $2 million, a change intended to assuage concerns about the devastating financial impact the legislation could have on local governments in New Mexico.
The initial measure, House Bill 4, would create a new Civil Rights Act, allowing people to file lawsuits in state courts against state and local government entities over violations of their constitutional rights. Currently, such claims must be filed in federal court.
"There are concerns about fiscal integrity," civil rights attorney Maureen Sanders said during a virtual news conference Friday on the bill. "We will try to address that concern by putting a limit on how much damages can be recovered by an individual that has had their constitutional rights violated by a public employee."
State Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, is expected to introduce the substitute bill this afternoon.
The legislation, which also is co-sponsored by House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, has generated stiff opposition from local governments, particularly over a provision that would eliminate "qualified immunity," which is a legal doctrine that can shield government officials, including police, from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person’s constitutional rights.
Sanders said a lot of the opposition from government agencies "is that this will cost the state and local governments money and may even end up in bankruptcy [for] cities and villages and towns."
"There's just been no evidence of that," she said. "What we have here is a lot of 'sky is falling' speculation provided by the local government entities and forgetting the importance of this legislation to the people within their jurisdictions."
The substitute bill Louis will introduce later today "will try to strike a balance between the financial concerns and the concerns for the protection of the individuals," Sanders said.
A news conference and the introduction of the substitute bill come a day after a New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed near Las Cruces.
Asked whether there was a tone deaf aspect to the timing, Louis said it was a "very valid question."
"We're so sorry for the loss of one of the officers. Our condolences go out to family, friends and fellow officers — it is really such a tragedy," Louis said.
"That, however, unfortunately, doesn't stop our 60-day session," she said. "While our prayers go out to the family of the officer, we still have the people's work to do, and that's how we're moving forward."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
